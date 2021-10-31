﻿
News / Metro

World Laureates Forum begins with award-winning science leaders

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  13:39 UTC+8, 2021-11-01       0
The fourth World Laureates Forum will officially begin in Shanghai's Lingang area from Monday through Wednesday, featuring award-winning global scientists
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  13:39 UTC+8, 2021-11-01       0

The fourth World Laureates Forum officially begins in Shanghai's Lingang area from Monday through Wednesday.

The event will feature 131 top scientific award winners, including 68 Nobel Prize laureates and nine Turing Award winners. Among them, 26 will be attending the event for the first time.

Big names present include Reinhard Genzel, who was awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics for discoveries about black holes, and Tasuku Honjo, who was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine for his contribution to immunotherapy in curing cancer.

Also, there are two female Nobel Prize laureates – Donna Strickland and Carol Greider.

Strickland was the third female winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics in history for developing chirped pulse amplification. Greider won the 2009 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine for discovering a critical enzyme involved in health and aging.

Additionally, 28 academics from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering will also attend the event.

These attendees include China's first female observatory director, Ye Shuhua, haematologist and molecular biologist Chen Saijuan, and Xu Ningsheng, president of Fudan University.

Other guests include Marco Lambertini, director general of WWF International, Andreas Schleicher, known as the father of PISA, and William G. Cance, chief medical and science officer at the American Cancer Society.

Co-organized by the World Laureates Association and the Chinese Association for Science and Technology, this year's event is themed "Open Science; Build on Open Innovation Ecosystem."

Nearly 100 meetings and activities will be held to discuss chemistry, physics, medicine, and other fields of research.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     