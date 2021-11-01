﻿
News / Metro

Historic department store reopens as food court after renovation

The 900 Food Court on Wanhangdu Road initially opened in 1939 as a department store, and it became a food mall in 2004. In the summer of 2020, it closed its doors for an overhaul.
Ti Gong

The 900 Food Court

A classic food court in Jing'an District has reopened its doors to the public after 500-plus days of renovation.

The 900 Food Court on Wanhangdu Road initially opened in 1939 as a department store, and it became a food mall in 2004 to better serve consumers' needs. In the summer of 2020, it closed its doors for an overhaul.

The newly-opened venue now features 23 well-known brands, such as Xiqu Laodafang, known for crispy meat mooncakes, and Lifeng, known for roast goose and sausage. There are plans to cooperate with these brands to explore new business opportunities.

Additionally, it has also introduced food brands that are popular among young people, such as Manner Coffee, Blu Shaak and Double Natu.

Notably, it has established an interactive venue for food brands to open pop-up stores and hold activities.

Now, the popular café Punchlin is using the venue to hold interactive experiences such as coffee classes.

According to the venue, it wants to satisfy the needs of local people, mainly senior residents, as well as to attract young customers.

Ti Gong

Fancy decor in the 900 Food Court

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Follow Us

