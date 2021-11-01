﻿
A warm, orderly Shanghai Disneyland during pandemic emergency

﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Wang Zhihan Chen Xiaoli
Shanghai Disney Resort released a notice that guests on October 31 would be required to undergo nucleic acid testing at the exit when leaving the resort.
A special Disneyland Float Parade Show, extra fireworks and Halloween costumes all made Shanghai Disneyland a perfect place to go for Halloween, but the pandemic made the 2021 Halloween in Disneyland an unforgettable one in a less fortunate way.

Many parents dressed up their kids and brought their pumpkin pots for trick-or-treat yesterday.

Just as the crowd was enjoying wonderland, many received news from friends around 6:05pm, saying a confirmed case of COVID-19 had visited the park a day earlier.

Shanghai Disney Resort released a notice at 6:05pm, telling guests to take nucleic acid tests at the exit when leaving the resort.

At the same time, Shanghai Disney Resort released a notice that guests would be required to undergo nucleic acid testing at the exit when leaving the resort.

A netizen named Zhi Ye wrote in her WeChat account that when she arrived at the exit at 6:20pm, there were already many people lining.

Some visitors, like Zhi, received messages from friends.

"We are required to do nucleic acid tests," Zhi told her daughter and pulled their masks.

The crowd stopped at the exit for half an hour, but nobody complained.

Zhi Ye

Policemen and security guards maintain the order in the Disneyland.

After half an hour, the group moved. Security guards asked the crowd not to run or push.

"There are always security guards maintaining order. What moves me is that people keep distance from us when they see the stroller," Zhi wrote, "and they also leave a priority lane for pregnant women."

People stood in line, with magnificent fireworks and the towering castle behind.

The test itself was fast. Code scanning and test-taking were completed simultaneously.

Zhi Ye

Long but orderly testing lines

Zhi was lucky. She arrived at the exit early and after one and a half hours she was ready to get on the Metro and head home.

Ten minutes later, at 8:15pm, the Disneyland Metro station was closed, and the government sent the rest of the tourists on 220 shuttle buses out of Disney.

Xie Shichen was not as lucky. She realized the park was closed for entrance until the marvelous fireworks ended, as she said in her article for People's Daily.

Xie Shichen / People's Daily

Xie Shichen (left) visits Disneyland on Sunday.

Xie Shichen / People's Daily

Shanghai Disneyland on Sunday evening

Xie Shichen / People's Daily

A photo taken at 6pm shows medical staff in protective uniforms at the park gates.

"Disney was very responsive. They arranged the nucleic acid tests for people exiting and did not allow anyone to enter," Xie wrote, "There were also bilingual announcements."

People also discovered that their fear of a lack of power banks was unnecessary.

The staff supplied plenty of power banks for tourists to have enough for rent.

On Halloween, there were no ghosts or supermen, only an orderly city.

Xie Shichen / People's Daily

Shanghai Disneyland after the fireworks

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
