Neighboring Nantong shows its culinary delights to Shanghai

A livestreaming event introducing Nantong's signature delicacies to Shanghai residents was held in late October at Broadway Mansions in Hongkou District.

Around The Delta

Around The Delta

4 Photos | View Slide Show › A chef from Nantong demonstrates cuisine preparation during the livestreaming event. Ti Gong

Stories of Nantong delicacies shared in the event

Nantong's food culture promoted

Nantong's food culture promoted

The city of Nantong in neighboring Jiangsu Province tempts Shanghai residents with mouthwatering delicacies.

A livestreaming event introducing Nantong's signature delicacies to Shanghai residents was held in late October at Broadway Mansions in Hongkou District.

It was an extension event of the annual Shanghai Tourism Festival in September and October and part of the "Yangtze River Delta region dining table" food promotion campaign by cultural and tourism authorities in the region.

Hosted by the Nantong City Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau, it displayed Nantong's signature cuisines, told stories behind the city's dishes, and promoted culinary culture.

It attracted nearly 240,000 viewings.

Bazhen shizitou (stewed meatballs), Haimen braised lamb in brown sauce, Baipu xiehuang (crab roe), yuyuan (fish meatballs), and Nantong clams, once tributary gifts to imperial courts, were introduced during the webcast.