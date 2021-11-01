Souvenirs with local flair presented at the China International Import Expo

A hundred souvenirs that best represent the Yangtze River Delta region were presented on Monday to guests attending the upcoming 4th China International Import Expo.

The list of souvenirs, jointly compiled by consumer councils in Shanghai and provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui includes cultural products, food, arts and crafts, and daily necessities.

"They include both special time-honored brands and guochao (trends steeped in Chinese tradition) items with fashionable designs," said Tang Jiansheng, deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai Consumer Council.

"They reflect distinctive regional features of the Delta region and offer a chance for people to experience the region's splendor and flavor," he added.

Culture, quality, and regional features were the main consideration during item selection, according to the Shanghai Consumer Council.

On the list are Kaikai silk scarves, Longfeng circular tuanshan, also known as the moon-shaped fans, White Rabbit candy gift packages, Shikumen yellow wine, Xinghualou mooncakes, Shanghai Museum tea gift packages, Hero pens, Rongqingtang sachets, Huishan clay figurines, Wufangzhai zongzi (wrapped, steamed glutinous rice dumplings with different fillings), Jinzi ham, and Longquan celadons and swords.

These souvenirs will be on display at terminal 2 of Shanghai Hongqiao Airport between November 1 and 10.