5 imported coronavirus cases reported in Shanghai

Meanwhile, nine patients were discharged upon recovery.

Five imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Nigeria who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 26.

The second patient is a Moroccan who arrived at the local airport on October 28.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Nigeria who arrived at the local airport on October 28.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Singapore who arrived at the local airport on October 28.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the local airport on October 29.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 136 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 2,359 imported cases, 2,301 have been discharged upon recovery and 58 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.