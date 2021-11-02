Public locations to enhance pandemic prevention measures

Upgraded COVID-19 prevention and control measures are in place at Shanghai's tourist attractions, hotels, and cultural and entertainment venues.

Ti Gong

Upgraded COVID-19 prevention and control measures are in place at Shanghai's tourist attractions, hotels, and cultural and entertainment venues following the latest wave of COVID-19 outbreaks in some domestic cities.

The Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism released a notice on Monday night, ordering stricter measures at the city's cultural and tourist locations against COVID-19.

Travel agencies in the city have been ordered to suspend organizing chartered train services for tourists and strictly control the scale of tour groups, according to the notice.

Interprovincial group tours and airline+accommodation packages to domestic medium-and high-risk regions have been halted, while inbound and outbound group tours and airline+accommodation packages remains prohibited.

A-level tourist attractions in Shanghai will limit tourist number and impose a reservation system for visitors to ensure that every visitor's information can be tracked.

They will check visitors' health QR codes, measure their body temperature, and remind them to wear masks properly.

Disinfection practices in indoor areas have been enhanced, particularly targeting facilities frequently used by tourists.

Operators of tourist attractions should guide tourists to maintain social distance and impose staggered travel plans, according to the notice.

Management at entrances, popular sightseeing spots, narrow passages, and performance venues will be enhanced to prevent crowding and gathering.

"We require visitors to show their health QR code, travel history, and reservation code upon entry, and visitors also are subject to a temperature check," said Wang Yuanyuan, a staffer at the Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District.

"We also remind them to keep distance during tours, and the number of visitors is limited," Wang said.

"A strict reservation system has been implemented, and regular disinfection is carried out at public facilities, shops, and amusement facilities," said Zhu Jingwen, an employee at Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District.

"We have demarcated a one-meter line at all entrances for queuing visitors, and the guide system inside the park keeps reminding tourists to wear masks and maintain social distance," said Zhu.

Ti Gong

Hotel operators have been ordered to take similar measures.

The frequency of disinfection will be increased on items such as bedding sets, towels and cups, and ventilation will be enhanced in indoor areas.

Strict dishware disinfection has been ordered, and non-contact meal ordering and payment are encouraged at hotels.

Theaters, museums, libraries, cultural centers, galleries, entertainment venues, chess and card rooms, and Internet cafes must enhance cleaning, ventilation, and disinfection as well.

Activities that require gathering in indoor venues will be reduced.

Indoor cultural and entertainment venues failing COVID-19 prevention and control measures will have operations suspended or shut down.

Cultural and tourism authorities at the city and district levels will step up inspection and undercover visits to ensure these measures are in place, according to the notice.