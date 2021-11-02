﻿
News / Metro

Public locations to enhance pandemic prevention measures

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:42 UTC+8, 2021-11-02       0
Upgraded COVID-19 prevention and control measures are in place at Shanghai's tourist attractions, hotels, and cultural and entertainment venues.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:42 UTC+8, 2021-11-02       0
Public locations to enhance pandemic prevention measures
Ti Gong

A visitor shows a health QR code at Chenshan Botanical Garden.

Upgraded COVID-19 prevention and control measures are in place at Shanghai's tourist attractions, hotels, and cultural and entertainment venues following the latest wave of COVID-19 outbreaks in some domestic cities.

The Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism released a notice on Monday night, ordering stricter measures at the city's cultural and tourist locations against COVID-19.

Travel agencies in the city have been ordered to suspend organizing chartered train services for tourists and strictly control the scale of tour groups, according to the notice.

Interprovincial group tours and airline+accommodation packages to domestic medium-and high-risk regions have been halted, while inbound and outbound group tours and airline+accommodation packages remains prohibited.

A-level tourist attractions in Shanghai will limit tourist number and impose a reservation system for visitors to ensure that every visitor's information can be tracked.

They will check visitors' health QR codes, measure their body temperature, and remind them to wear masks properly.

Disinfection practices in indoor areas have been enhanced, particularly targeting facilities frequently used by tourists.

Operators of tourist attractions should guide tourists to maintain social distance and impose staggered travel plans, according to the notice.

Management at entrances, popular sightseeing spots, narrow passages, and performance venues will be enhanced to prevent crowding and gathering.

"We require visitors to show their health QR code, travel history, and reservation code upon entry, and visitors also are subject to a temperature check," said Wang Yuanyuan, a staffer at the Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District.

"We also remind them to keep distance during tours, and the number of visitors is limited," Wang said.

"A strict reservation system has been implemented, and regular disinfection is carried out at public facilities, shops, and amusement facilities," said Zhu Jingwen, an employee at Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District.

"We have demarcated a one-meter line at all entrances for queuing visitors, and the guide system inside the park keeps reminding tourists to wear masks and maintain social distance," said Zhu.

Public locations to enhance pandemic prevention measures
Ti Gong

A visitor shows a health QR code at Gongqing Forest Park.

Hotel operators have been ordered to take similar measures.

The frequency of disinfection will be increased on items such as bedding sets, towels and cups, and ventilation will be enhanced in indoor areas.

Strict dishware disinfection has been ordered, and non-contact meal ordering and payment are encouraged at hotels.

Theaters, museums, libraries, cultural centers, galleries, entertainment venues, chess and card rooms, and Internet cafes must enhance cleaning, ventilation, and disinfection as well.

Activities that require gathering in indoor venues will be reduced.

Indoor cultural and entertainment venues failing COVID-19 prevention and control measures will have operations suspended or shut down.

Cultural and tourism authorities at the city and district levels will step up inspection and undercover visits to ensure these measures are in place, according to the notice.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangpu
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     