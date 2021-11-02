China's packaging industry embraces carbon neutralization

Digitization is promoting the green transformation of China's packaging industry toward carbon neutrality, experts said in a forum held recently in Shanghai.

China exceeded the US to become the largest logistics market in the world in 2013. Packaging plays an essential role in logistics, and its market value exceeded 1 trillion yuan in 2020.

As China is striving to bring its emissions to a peak before 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060, it is promoting the deep integration of advanced technologies with traditional industries. Packaging has embraced the trend, said Jacky Liao, founder and CEO of HOREN CoRTP.

Specifically, China has become a world leader in the Internet of Things, cloud computing, and other digital technologies, which has provided golden opportunities for traditional industries to undergo transformations.

Take Liao's company as an example. It is dedicated to replacing disposable packaging with smart returnable transit packaging alternatives.

In its latest effort, at the forum, it signed agreements with two major carbon management organizations – the Carbon Neutrality Committee of the China Energy Conservation Association and Climate Bridge (Shanghai) Co Ltd – to launch the research and development of the CCER (Chinese Certified Emission Reduction) methodology for returnable packaging services.

"It is the first of its kind in the industry and a new path for exploring carbon neutralization of logistics packaging," Liao said. "CCER will become a hot trading method in many industries."