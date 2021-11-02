Suburban town turns on to the digital age

Chonggu Town in Qingpu District is taking a digital approach to empower its development and an "innovation digital harbor" is taking shape in the southern area of the town.

The harbor, with a planned area of 188.1 hectares, will be home to a digital supply-chain industry park, a digital medical treatment industry park, a digital innovation industry park, and a digital intelligent community, the Chonggu Town government said on Monday.

The STO Express intelligent logistics demonstration base and the Deppon Express headquarters will be located at the digital supply-chain industrial park.

The Hongqiao Medical Apparatus and Instruments Science and Innovation Park will be built at the Digital Medical Treatment Industry Park, and intelligent medical treatment industry development will be a key strategy in the park's blueprint, relying on advantageous industries such as medical apparatus and instruments and biotechnology.

At the digital innovation industry park, industries such as e-commerce and big data will be developed.

High-end properties and office buildings will be introduced into the digital intelligence field with the goal of creating a green and smart community.

The desirable geographic location of Chonggu, which is next to the Hongqiao international transportation hub and Qingpu New City, provides strong support to the harbor's development, the town government said.

"Driven by innovation, the harbor will fuel the development of the southern part of the town with the aim of forming a fertile location for industry, innovation, and talent," said Gu Heying, Party secretary of Chonggu Town.

The town is home to the Fuquanshan site, dubbed "a chronicle of Shanghai history" because the relics found there are evidence of human activity from 6,000 years ago all the way up to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

Its Zhangyan Village, formerly known as Zhangyan Ancient Town, was established in 1069 during the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127).