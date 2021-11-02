Science park under construction with futuristic features

Futuristic yet classic, a science park is being constructed in the coastal area of Lingang, livening up the region for the scientific community and the world's top scientists.

Futuristic yet classic, a science park is being constructed in the coastal area of Lingang, livening up the region for the scientific community and the world's top scientists.

The 3.2-square-kilometer community is built to attract top-notch scientists. All the usual innovation facilities, represented by R&D institutes, will flock to the area.

But what's unique is that at the heart of the community there will be a science park, nearly the equivalent of 20 standard soccer fields in size, to make scientists feel at ease to stay in the area, according to the blueprint released on Tuesday.

What's more, the juxtaposition of futuristic and classic beauty will be seen throughout the design.

A bridge, built in the shape of a Mobius strip to showcase concepts of science, art and greenery, will link different buildings in the community.

From a bird's eye view, it looks like a giant UFO flying above grassy hills, creating a futuristic vibe.

When colorful lights are on at night, its appearance will be similar to that of a cluster of galaxies.

Meanwhile, there will be a Jiangnan-style classic garden, featuring pavilions and pagodas along a lotus pond, providing an interesting contrast and complement to the bridge. The idea is to make people feel like they've traveled to the West Lake.

Additionally, the park will feature a zero-carbon shelter backed by green technology. It will produce excess electricity to supply electric vehicles.

The park is expected to be completed next year.