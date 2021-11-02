﻿
News / Metro

International Artwork Trade Month in Shanghai arrives

The 3rd annual Shanghai International Artwork Trade Month began in Xuhui District on Tuesday, which will feature approximately 200 art events throughout the whole month.
Ti Gong

The 3rd Shanghai International Artwork Trade Month is launched in Xuhui District on Tuesday.

The 3rd annual Shanghai International Artwork Trade Month began in Xuhui District on Tuesday, which will feature approximately 200 art events throughout the whole month.

The artwork value involved in the trading month totals over 10 billion yuan (US$1.56 billion), and more than 300 traders are expected.

Themed "Global Art in Shanghai," it will last throughout the month.

A highlight of the event is the debut of a specific display area of works of art and antiquities at the upcoming 4th China International Import Expo from November 5 to 10.

The display area will amount to over 1,200 square meters with 178 exhibits shown. Their combined value surpasses 2.3 billion yuan.

World-leading auction houses such as Sotheby's and Christie's will attend the 4th CIIE in the area.

Major works by renowned domestic and foreign artists such as Zhang Daqian, Fu Baoshi, Wu Guanzhong, Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, and Yayoi Kusama will be featured.

Shanghai is on track to becoming an important global artwork trading center.

"The event in its third year has significantly boosted the concentration and global influence of Shanghai's artwork industry," said Fang Shizhong, director of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

The eighth edition of West Bund Art & Design, also part of the monthlong event, will host nearly 130 art galleries, design brands and art institutions from 18 countries.

It will take place at the West Bund Art Center and the West Bund Dome from November 12 to 14.

Works included cover a range of art media, from paintings and sculptures to moving images and installations.

The Art021 Shanghai Contemporary Art Fair to be held in downtown Jing'an District from November 11 to 14 will showcase contemporary art and design masterpieces from international artists.

About 200 art events will be held, including nine art fairs, 40 auctions and more than 100 art exhibitions.

Meanwhile, 96 art galleries citywide will host about 100 exhibitions through the end of December, and guided tours by curators will be organized.

A summit titled "Shanghai Dialogue" will be held in the Pudong New Area during the month, and the "Art Shanghai" plan will begin, seeking public artwork for urban renewal projects.

Activities to select art-themed communities, blocks, hotels and restaurants will be hosted as well.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
