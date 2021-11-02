﻿
News / Metro

Yangpu residents rush for COVID-19 booster shots

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  20:34 UTC+8, 2021-11-02       0
Hundreds of people went to a vaccination site in Yangpu District on Tuesday to get booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine after Shanghai started offering the extra dose for free.
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  20:34 UTC+8, 2021-11-02       0
Yangpu residents rush for COVID-19 booster shots
Li Xinran / SHINE

People stay back for observation after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at the No. 2 vaccination spot of Yangpu District on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people went to a vaccination site in Yangpu District on Tuesday to get booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine after Shanghai started offering the third additional dose for free from Monday.

At the No. 2 vaccination spot in Yangpu, more than 300 people had received the extra jab by 2pm on Tuesday, according to An Linlin, an onsite doctor.

From 9am on Monday, eligible people in the city can register online for the shot through the local "Health Cloud" app.

"I registered online for the extra jab to obtain better protection," a resident surnamed Li said.

It took Li about 2 minutes to complete the vaccination. He and other recipients had to stay back for another 30 minutes for observation.

According to staff, the site has enough vaccine stock.

Before vaccination, recipients are asked about the type of vaccines they took in the first two injections and are given a corresponding booster shot.

Citizens aged 70 or above need to be accompanied by their family members or volunteers during their vaccination, the city's COVID-19 prevention and control leading group office has said.

Residents from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, overseas Chinese and foreign nationals will be able to receive the vaccine boosters later according to further arrangements.

Yangpu residents rush for COVID-19 booster shots
Li Xinran / SHINE

A recipient signs an acceptance form ahead of taking her COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at the No. 2 vaccination spot of Yangpu District on Tuesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     