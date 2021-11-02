Yangpu residents rush for COVID-19 booster shots

Hundreds of people went to a vaccination site in Yangpu District on Tuesday to get booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine after Shanghai started offering the extra dose for free.

Li Xinran / SHINE

Hundreds of people went to a vaccination site in Yangpu District on Tuesday to get booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine after Shanghai started offering the third additional dose for free from Monday.

At the No. 2 vaccination spot in Yangpu, more than 300 people had received the extra jab by 2pm on Tuesday, according to An Linlin, an onsite doctor.

From 9am on Monday, eligible people in the city can register online for the shot through the local "Health Cloud" app.

"I registered online for the extra jab to obtain better protection," a resident surnamed Li said.

It took Li about 2 minutes to complete the vaccination. He and other recipients had to stay back for another 30 minutes for observation.

According to staff, the site has enough vaccine stock.

Before vaccination, recipients are asked about the type of vaccines they took in the first two injections and are given a corresponding booster shot.

Citizens aged 70 or above need to be accompanied by their family members or volunteers during their vaccination, the city's COVID-19 prevention and control leading group office has said.

Residents from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, overseas Chinese and foreign nationals will be able to receive the vaccine boosters later according to further arrangements.