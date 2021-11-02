﻿
News / Metro

Rare ancient calligraphic artwork on display at Shanghai Library

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  21:09 UTC+8, 2021-11-02       0
Nearly half of the exhibits are among the nation's first- or second-class protected cultural relics and are displayed to the public for the first time.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  21:09 UTC+8, 2021-11-02       0
Rare ancient calligraphic artwork on display at Shanghai Library
Ti Gong

An exhibit of Song Dynasty (AD 960-1279) rubbings from stone inscriptions of the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907)

An exhibition showcasing more than 60 rare editions of rubbings from stone inscriptions of the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) with fine calligraphic art is taking place at the Shanghai Library this month.

Chinese rubbings are a traditional method of making multiple copies of old inscribed records from stone, wood or bronze that have carvings of calligraphy done by masters, using paper and ink.

The exhibition, which began on Monday, will last through November 14.

Nearly half of the exhibits are among the nation's first- or second-class protected cultural relics and are displayed to the public for the first time.

"We began managing and sorting the rubbings in 1995 and now we're almost finished. Research on the rare pieces is also complete," said Zhong Wei, a research librarian with the library. "We found both the quality and quantity of our collection rank among the best in China. So we feel it's necessary to hold such an exhibition."

He told Shanghai Daily that the rubbings are cultural relics that have high value for artistic appreciation. The general public can also appreciate the beauty of calligraphy from the rubbings.

The Shanghai Library has about 250,000 inscription rubbings and more than 3,000 of them are rare editions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     