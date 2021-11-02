Rare ancient calligraphic artwork on display at Shanghai Library

Nearly half of the exhibits are among the nation's first- or second-class protected cultural relics and are displayed to the public for the first time.

An exhibition showcasing more than 60 rare editions of rubbings from stone inscriptions of the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) with fine calligraphic art is taking place at the Shanghai Library this month.

Chinese rubbings are a traditional method of making multiple copies of old inscribed records from stone, wood or bronze that have carvings of calligraphy done by masters, using paper and ink.

The exhibition, which began on Monday, will last through November 14.



Nearly half of the exhibits are among the nation's first- or second-class protected cultural relics and are displayed to the public for the first time.

"We began managing and sorting the rubbings in 1995 and now we're almost finished. Research on the rare pieces is also complete," said Zhong Wei, a research librarian with the library. "We found both the quality and quantity of our collection rank among the best in China. So we feel it's necessary to hold such an exhibition."

He told Shanghai Daily that the rubbings are cultural relics that have high value for artistic appreciation. The general public can also appreciate the beauty of calligraphy from the rubbings.

The Shanghai Library has about 250,000 inscription rubbings and more than 3,000 of them are rare editions.