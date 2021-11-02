'The Making of Shanghai' set to air on TV app

The documentary, "The Making of Shanghai", will premiere on BesTV app on Wednesday, telling the historical story of Shanghai's urban development for more than 170 years.

Ti Gong

The film, jointly produced by the Shanghai Municipal Government Information Office and the SMG Documentary Center, tells the historical story of Shanghai's urban development for more than 170 years since it opened as a port, and depicts the suffering and glory of the city in detail.

Ti Gong

On the west coast of the Pacific Ocean, at the midpoint of China's coastline, at the estuary of Yangtze River, lies Shanghai.

Located in the fertile land south of the Yangtze River, Shanghai is home to generations of industrious people.

Blessed with rich water resources, the south of the Yangtze River area is famous for its water towns. Shanghai's winding streets and lanes today are almost the same as its sophisticated water networks in the past.

In 1843, Shanghai opened its very first trade port. Before that, it had never seen a steam engine, a steam turbine, a warship, nor a modern bank or customs.

However, it experienced four wars since its opening. The Songhu Battle in 1937 left the city in ruins except for the concession areas.

Ti Gong

The film comprises eight episodes: "Mud and Gold", "The Flourish of Chinese Industry", "The East and the West", "The Cradle of the Revolution of China", "War of Life and Death", "Shanghai, A City of the People", "A Take-off with Struggle" and "An Innovative Spirit."

It condenses the research achievements of more than 40 experts and scholars in the study of Shanghai.