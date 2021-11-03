5 new imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Shanghai

They are Chinese returning from Mexico, Russia, Spain and Serbia. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

Five imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Mexico who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 28.

The second and third patients are Chinese working in Russia who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 29.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in Spain who arrived at the local airport on October 19.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the local airport on October 30.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 44 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 2,364 imported cases, 2,305 have been discharged upon recovery and 59 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.