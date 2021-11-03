Milk tea chain fined for selling expired goods

High-end milk tea brand Nayuki has come under fire again for selling expired cake. The chain's W. Nanjing Rd store has been fined 50,000 yuan.

The chain's Nanjing Rd W. store has been fined 50,000 yuan (US$7,815) by the Jing'an District Administration for Market Regulation.

A consumer found that a grape-flavored cake bought via the shop's mini-program on WeChat had expired as indicated on its label, according to the market regulator.

In late October, the Dongchangzhi Road outlet of Nayuki was imposed a 5,000 yuan fine by Hongkou District's market watchdog after a test showed that a milk tea sold had high levels of bacteria.