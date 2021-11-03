﻿
Milk tea chain fined for selling expired goods

High-end milk tea brand Nayuki has come under fire again for selling expired cake. The chain's W. Nanjing Rd store has been fined 50,000 yuan.
High-end milk tea brand Nayuki has come under fire again for selling expired cake.

The chain's Nanjing Rd W. store has been fined 50,000 yuan (US$7,815) by the Jing'an District Administration for Market Regulation.

A consumer found that a grape-flavored cake bought via the shop's mini-program on WeChat had expired as indicated on its label, according to the market regulator.

In late October, the Dongchangzhi Road outlet of Nayuki was imposed a 5,000 yuan fine by Hongkou District's market watchdog after a test showed that a milk tea sold had high levels of bacteria.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Hongkou
Wechat
Follow Us

