﻿
News / Metro

Museum of Art Pudong prolongs exhibitions due to warm reception

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:30 UTC+8, 2021-11-03       0
Millais's "Ophelia" will stay in Shanghai longer due to its warm reception. The museum is also extending its hours for visitors.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:30 UTC+8, 2021-11-03       0
Museum of Art Pudong prolongs exhibitions due to warm reception

"Ophelia"

Millais's "Ophelia" will stay in Shanghai longer due to its warm reception.

"Ophelia," one of the most popular Pre-Raphaelite works in the collection of Britain's Tate, was flown to Shanghai in July to celebrate the grand opening of the Museum of Art Pudong (MAP).

It had been scheduled to be on display through November 14, together with more than a hundred additional pieces from Tate in the "Light: Works from Tate's Collection" exhibition.

MAP today announced to extend the exhibition of "Ophelia" to November 28.

The biggest eye-catcher is Sir John Everett Millais's "Ophelia." Instead of a wall display, the museum has designed a special hall for the painting.

Ophelia is a character in William Shakespeare's play Hamlet. She was Hamlet's betrothed, but he breaks their engagement and accidentally murders her father. In her distress, she wanders the countryside collecting flowers. She falls into a stream and drowns. Millais's image of the tragic death of Ophelia is one of the scene's best-known illustrations.

Museum of Art Pudong prolongs exhibitions due to warm reception
Yao Jianliang / Ti Gong

Night view of the museum

The museum opened on July 8 with three inaugural exhibitions.

The display schedule of "Joan Miró: Women, Birds, Stars" will also be extended to January 3, 2022. It had been scheduled to end on November 7.

It is the first show offered by the Fundació Joan Miró in China and the most important display of the artist's work in Asia since 2014. It includes 69 paintings, sculptures, drawings and prints.

Chinese fireworks artist Cai Guoqiang's exhibition "Cai Guo-Qiang: Odyssey and Homecoming" will run through March 7, 2022.

Additionally, beginning this month, the museum will be open late. Except for Tuesdays, the museum will be open from 10 am to 9pm each day.

According to the museum, since the summer holiday ended, the daily visitor flow has remained high, and many visitors said they don't have enough time to view so many spectacular works on a single visit.

In response, on September 5, the museum announced a plan to remain open later every Sunday, and beginning on October 14th it added Thursday late nights as well.

The museum, on 2777 Binjiang Avenue, has quickly risen to become a new cultural landmark and popular destination after its opening on July 8. Figures show every day it welcomes an average of more than 3,000 visitors per day with a peak of over 7,000.

Museum of Art Pudong prolongs exhibitions due to warm reception
Yao Jianliang / Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     