Museum of Art Pudong prolongs exhibitions due to warm reception

Millais's "Ophelia" will stay in Shanghai longer due to its warm reception. The museum is also extending its hours for visitors.

"Ophelia," one of the most popular Pre-Raphaelite works in the collection of Britain's Tate, was flown to Shanghai in July to celebrate the grand opening of the Museum of Art Pudong (MAP).

It had been scheduled to be on display through November 14, together with more than a hundred additional pieces from Tate in the "Light: Works from Tate's Collection" exhibition.

MAP today announced to extend the exhibition of "Ophelia" to November 28.

The biggest eye-catcher is Sir John Everett Millais's "Ophelia." Instead of a wall display, the museum has designed a special hall for the painting.

Ophelia is a character in William Shakespeare's play Hamlet. She was Hamlet's betrothed, but he breaks their engagement and accidentally murders her father. In her distress, she wanders the countryside collecting flowers. She falls into a stream and drowns. Millais's image of the tragic death of Ophelia is one of the scene's best-known illustrations.

The museum opened on July 8 with three inaugural exhibitions.

The display schedule of "Joan Miró: Women, Birds, Stars" will also be extended to January 3, 2022. It had been scheduled to end on November 7.

It is the first show offered by the Fundació Joan Miró in China and the most important display of the artist's work in Asia since 2014. It includes 69 paintings, sculptures, drawings and prints.

Chinese fireworks artist Cai Guoqiang's exhibition "Cai Guo-Qiang: Odyssey and Homecoming" will run through March 7, 2022.

Additionally, beginning this month, the museum will be open late. Except for Tuesdays, the museum will be open from 10 am to 9pm each day.

According to the museum, since the summer holiday ended, the daily visitor flow has remained high, and many visitors said they don't have enough time to view so many spectacular works on a single visit.

In response, on September 5, the museum announced a plan to remain open later every Sunday, and beginning on October 14th it added Thursday late nights as well.

The museum, on 2777 Binjiang Avenue, has quickly risen to become a new cultural landmark and popular destination after its opening on July 8. Figures show every day it welcomes an average of more than 3,000 visitors per day with a peak of over 7,000.