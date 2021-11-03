﻿
Mercury to plunge in Shanghai as cold front approaches

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:37 UTC+8, 2021-11-03
Temperatures in Shanghai will plummet to about 7 degrees Celsius within a week under the impact of a strong cold front from the north.
Dong Jun / SHINE

A pedestrian takes off his jacket under the sunshine on Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures in Shanghai will plummet to about 7 degrees Celsius within a week under the impact of a strong cold front from the north.

The warm and sunny days will last until tomorrow when continuous rains will shroud the city through the weekend. The mercury will remain at a high of 20 degrees and a low of 15 degrees this week, forecasters said.

The rain will end on Sunday with the approach of the strong cold front, which is gaining strength in the Siberian region.

It will sweep across most parts of the country, bringing temperatures down to frozen level in some regions, with rainfall and snow.

The cold front will be supported by gales from the sea in east China, further cooling down temperatures from northwest to southeast China, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Temperatures will drop to zero degrees on Sunday morning in central Hebei, northern Shanxi and northwestern Shaanxi provinces. Parts of Beijing will see minimum temperature plummeting to minus 4 degrees.

Mercury in Shanghai will begin plunging from Sunday afternoon, falling to below 10 degrees on Monday, the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau said.

The cold front over Shanghai, likely coming from central Siberia, is expected to reach the Yangtze River Delta region from northwest China and east of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, according to the bureau.

This route usually brings long sunny, dry and cold days to the city, the bureau said.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A woman shelters herself from the sunshine on Wednesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
