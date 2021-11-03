﻿
News / Metro

Boxes of imported cold-chain food exhibits arrive at CIIE venue

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:38 UTC+8, 2021-11-03       0
More than 3,500 boxes of imported cold-chain food exhibits from 137 exhibitors for the 4th China International Import Expo have arrived at the venue in suburban Qingpu District.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:38 UTC+8, 2021-11-03       0
Boxes of imported cold-chain food exhibits arrive at CIIE venue
Ti Gong

Officials check information about imported food that will be exhibited at the 4th China International Import Expo, at a warehouse on Wednesday.

More than 3,500 boxes of imported cold-chain food exhibits from 137 exhibitors for the 4th China International Import Expo have arrived at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in suburban Qingpu District, Shanghai's market regulators announced on Wednesday evening.

They were transported to the venue via designated and exclusive logistics vehicles.

Nucleic acid tests were conducted on 967 samples of food packages of the 3,560 boxes and all were negative, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

The cold-storage food products are from 137 exhibitors from about 60 countries and regions.

The strictest epidemic prevention measures have been applied to these imported cold-chain foods, according to the administration.

Vehicles carrying imported cold-chain food exhibits for this year's CIIE first reached a refrigerated warehouse close to Pudong international airport.

There, they were stored together in designated areas under strict scrutiny, with relevant materials checked after undergoing customs procedures.

A thorough disinfection and nucleic acid tests, which also covered the surface of small packages despite their size, were then conducted.

"This year's (pandemic) prevention measures have been upgraded to stamp out hazards outside the hosting venue," said Chen Yan, deputy director of the administration's food safety department.

A label to track relevant information, covering the whole transportation procedure, is attached to each food exhibit package.

A corresponding code helps track information about exhibitors, exhibiting booth, origins of imported food, nucleic acid testing agencies and the time and date the stuff arrived at the warehouse.

Food exhibits without the tag are banned from display at the CIIE, according to the administration.

They will be checked anywhere and anytime inside the expo venue during the six-day exhibition, it added.

The 4th CIIE kicks off on Friday.

Boxes of imported cold-chain food exhibits arrive at CIIE venue
Ti Gong

A worker tests the temperature inside a transportation vehicle of imported food exhibits.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
China International Import Expo
NECC
Pudong
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     