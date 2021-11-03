Boxes of imported cold-chain food exhibits arrive at CIIE venue

More than 3,500 boxes of imported cold-chain food exhibits from 137 exhibitors for the 4th China International Import Expo have arrived at the venue in suburban Qingpu District.

Ti Gong

More than 3,500 boxes of imported cold-chain food exhibits from 137 exhibitors for the 4th China International Import Expo have arrived at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in suburban Qingpu District, Shanghai's market regulators announced on Wednesday evening.

They were transported to the venue via designated and exclusive logistics vehicles.

Nucleic acid tests were conducted on 967 samples of food packages of the 3,560 boxes and all were negative, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

The cold-storage food products are from 137 exhibitors from about 60 countries and regions.

The strictest epidemic prevention measures have been applied to these imported cold-chain foods, according to the administration.

Vehicles carrying imported cold-chain food exhibits for this year's CIIE first reached a refrigerated warehouse close to Pudong international airport.

There, they were stored together in designated areas under strict scrutiny, with relevant materials checked after undergoing customs procedures.

A thorough disinfection and nucleic acid tests, which also covered the surface of small packages despite their size, were then conducted.

"This year's (pandemic) prevention measures have been upgraded to stamp out hazards outside the hosting venue," said Chen Yan, deputy director of the administration's food safety department.

A label to track relevant information, covering the whole transportation procedure, is attached to each food exhibit package.

A corresponding code helps track information about exhibitors, exhibiting booth, origins of imported food, nucleic acid testing agencies and the time and date the stuff arrived at the warehouse.

Food exhibits without the tag are banned from display at the CIIE, according to the administration.

They will be checked anywhere and anytime inside the expo venue during the six-day exhibition, it added.

The 4th CIIE kicks off on Friday.

