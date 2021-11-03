﻿
News / Metro

Disney staff kept the crowd pacified during Covid shutdown

Staff of Shanghai Disneyland ensured an orderly evening on October 31 when the theme park was forced to shut down and carry out mass nucleic testing.
Dong Jun / SHINE

Disneyland staff greet visitors on Wednesday morning.

The staff members of Shanghai Disneyland narrated their experiences in dealing with the crowd as the theme park was suddenly forced to shut down on October 31 over COVID-19 fears.

Guest service lead Yang Shijin said she kept pacifying visitors. One of them was a young woman from Guangdong Province.

"Her cellphone was broken and she had no cash on her. She was really anxious and was on the verge of tears. I helped her to complete the nucleic acid testing and helped her back."

Wang Xiang, an area manager for park store operations, said he helped many visitors who ran out of battery on their phones to borrow power bank.

"Among them was a nurse who worked in Wuhan during the epidemic, and offered help. I was touched by her words."

Fireworks manager Huang Jinshu said October 31 was the last day of their special Halloween firework and projection show. After the sudden change of events, colleagues asked me if the show would be canceled.

There were fears that the fireworks display would distract the crowd and the ongoing nucleic acid testing, but the resort decided to go ahead with it to ensure a fine end to their day, Huang said.

Pictures of the fireworks show, with medics carrying on with nucleic acid testing, went viral on social media as evidence of city's calm and orderly manner in dealing with the epidemic.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
