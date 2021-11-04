3 new imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Shanghai

They are two Chinese returning from Thailand and Spain and a Briton. Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

Three imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 31.

The second patient is a Chinese traveling in Spain who arrived at the local airport on October 19.

The third patient is a Briton visiting relatives in Finland who arrived at the local airport on November 1.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 87 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,367 imported cases, 2,307 have been discharged upon recovery and 60 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.