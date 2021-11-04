﻿
News / Metro

UK's Damien Hirst artwork first to be snapped up in art season sales

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:34 UTC+8, 2021-11-04       0
Piece worth nearly 3 million yuan from artist's "Spin" series has been purchased by Beijing art institution.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:34 UTC+8, 2021-11-04       0
UK's Damien Hirst artwork first to be snapped up in art season sales

The work by British artist Damien Hirst sold to a Beijing art institution.

The first artwork sale during the ongoing Shanghai Free Trade Zone Art Season was made on Wednesday.

The work by British contemporary conceptual artist Damien Hirst was purchased by WishinArt, an arts institution in Beijing. It was valued at nearly 3 million yuan (US$461,538).

The piece is considered a representative work from the artist's Spin Paintings series. With a diameter of over 1 meter, it consists of materials such as cloth, zircon and polish lacquer.

It was offered by HENI, an international arts institution established in 2005.

HENI will display 10 significant works by the artist, known as the "most expensive contemporary artist in the UK," at the 4th China International Import Expo.

It will be the first showcase of Hirst's art in China, according to HENI. The UK-based arts institution entered China this year and sees the import expo as a chance to reach domestic buyers.

The Shanghai Free Trade Zone Art Season runs from mid-October to the end of this year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     