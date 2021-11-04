UK's Damien Hirst artwork first to be snapped up in art season sales

Piece worth nearly 3 million yuan from artist's "Spin" series has been purchased by Beijing art institution.

The first artwork sale during the ongoing Shanghai Free Trade Zone Art Season was made on Wednesday.

The work by British contemporary conceptual artist Damien Hirst was purchased by WishinArt, an arts institution in Beijing. It was valued at nearly 3 million yuan (US$461,538).

The piece is considered a representative work from the artist's Spin Paintings series. With a diameter of over 1 meter, it consists of materials such as cloth, zircon and polish lacquer.

It was offered by HENI, an international arts institution established in 2005.

HENI will display 10 significant works by the artist, known as the "most expensive contemporary artist in the UK," at the 4th China International Import Expo.

It will be the first showcase of Hirst's art in China, according to HENI. The UK-based arts institution entered China this year and sees the import expo as a chance to reach domestic buyers.

The Shanghai Free Trade Zone Art Season runs from mid-October to the end of this year.