Special river cruise vessel launched for expo attendees

  17:09 UTC+8, 2021-11-04       0
Trips from Shiliupu Dock will feature landmark views of the city at night.
Ti Gong

The river cruise ship serving the expo

Ti Gong

A special Huangpu River cruise tour vessel serving the 4th China International Import Expo will be launched on Saturday and run through November 10.

It will host expo delegates to experience the night glamour of Shanghai's skyline on the sidelines of the CIIE.

The 100-minute trip will capture landmark views of the city at night and pass locations such as Nanpu Bridge, Shanghai Mercedes-Benz Arena, Binjiang Avenue, Shanghai Tower, Oriental Pearl TV Tower, North Bund, Waibaidu Bridge and the Bund, Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism said.

Shuttle buses will take expo participants from the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in suburban Qingpu District to Shiliupu Dock in Huangpu District at 4pm and 6pm .

Two river cruises will be arranged daily at 5:30pm and 7:30pm. The fare of 299 yuan (US$46.7) per person includes a meal.

The ship has been decorated with CIIE elements and features glass walls, enabling people to enjoy enchanting 360-degree views along the Huangpu River.

The booking service hotline is 400-690-0520 or 18918630773.

Ti Gong

Splendor of The Bund at night

Ti Gong

Lujiazui night view

Ti Gong

North Bund night view.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
