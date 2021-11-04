﻿
News / Metro

Young doctors add health education skills to their resume

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:49 UTC+8, 2021-11-04       0
Training programs using talk show and stage acting methods help medical staff to better explain health knowledge and disease prevention.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:49 UTC+8, 2021-11-04       0

Local young medical professionals are eager to participate in training to improve their health promotion skills after science education has been included in their evaluation system, said Shanghai Health Commission.

The commission has started training programs to help young medical staff improve their ability to promote and explain health knowledge and disease prevention.

Various methods like plays, talk shows and stage dramas have been developed for inclusion in their science education.

Relevant competitions were also launched to attract and encourage more doctors to get involved in health education.

A total of 2,000 doctors participated in the biggest health education competition this year, with a million people voting online.

"Such events greatly promote knowledge of disease prevention and control among the public and help raise awareness," said Wang Tong, a health commission official.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     