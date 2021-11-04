Young doctors add health education skills to their resume

Training programs using talk show and stage acting methods help medical staff to better explain health knowledge and disease prevention.

Local young medical professionals are eager to participate in training to improve their health promotion skills after science education has been included in their evaluation system, said Shanghai Health Commission.

The commission has started training programs to help young medical staff improve their ability to promote and explain health knowledge and disease prevention.

Various methods like plays, talk shows and stage dramas have been developed for inclusion in their science education.

Relevant competitions were also launched to attract and encourage more doctors to get involved in health education.

A total of 2,000 doctors participated in the biggest health education competition this year, with a million people voting online.

"Such events greatly promote knowledge of disease prevention and control among the public and help raise awareness," said Wang Tong, a health commission official.