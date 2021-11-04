﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai, Suzhou libraries promote China's intangible cultural heritages

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:24 UTC+8, 2021-11-04       0
A series of cultural activities are being held at libraries in Shanghai and Suzhou to promote China's intangible cultural heritages and reveal their splendor.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:24 UTC+8, 2021-11-04       0
Shanghai, Suzhou libraries promote China's intangible cultural heritages
Ti Gong

A foreign student learns stele inscription technique at Shanghai Library on Thursday.

Shanghai, Suzhou libraries promote China's intangible cultural heritages
Ti Gong

Foreign students learn traditional stele inscription technique.

A series of cultural activities are being held at libraries in Shanghai and Suzhou, neighboring Jiangsu Province, to promote China's intangible cultural heritages and enable the public to experience their splendor.

Lectures on intangible cultural heritages are delivered and participants learn ancient document restoration and stele inscription techniques from specialists.

The 10-day event, jointly hosted by Shanghai Library, Suzhou Library and video game development giant Bandai Namco Holdings China Co Ltd under a crossover cooperation, comprises seven experiences.

In Shanghai, five experience activities are being held at Shanghai Library this week – on Thursday, Friday and the weekend.

Among these, two are attended by foreign students from East China Normal University and Shanghai University. The rest, scheduled on the weekend, will be open to the public.

The other two experience activities were held in Suzhou in late October.

Shanghai, Suzhou libraries promote China's intangible cultural heritages
Ti Gong

The stele inscription technique.

Shanghai, Suzhou libraries promote China's intangible cultural heritages
Ti Gong

Foreign students learn stele inscription.

Some simple procedures from dozens of procedures involved in the two intangible cultural heritages have been selected for the activities and the tablet stones used are specially designed as they embody Jiangnan culture. Jiangnan refers to a region south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River.

"I know something about Chinese calligraphy and I am interested in Chinese culture and Chinese medicine," said Simon, a Russian student of East China Normal University who participated in Thursday's event.

Book restoration, a centuries-old craft in China, is indispensable in the preservation of ancient writings.

"Due to bad preservation practices of the past, we come across pages eaten by worms and paper that has grown extremely brittle," said Zhang Pinfang, head of the Document Preservation and Conservation Institute of Shanghai Library.

Every situation requires specialized treatment. Restoring a single page can take hours.

"Such events will help promote cultural exchanges and bring people close to historical documents," said Zhang. "It will make more people aware of the traditional technique and attract young people to join in the work."

Local chronicles of Shanghai and Suzhou are displayed during the event at Shanghai Library, so participants can learn about the development of the two cities and experience the essence of Jiangnan culture.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     