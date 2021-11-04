﻿
China Eastern flight attendants to serve VIP CIIE customers

Seventy flight attendants with China Eastern Airlines will serve exhibitors and visitors during the fourth China International Import Expo, which begins on Friday.
Ti Gong

Flight attendants from China Eastern will work at the 4th CIIE.

Seventy flight attendants with China Eastern Airlines will serve exhibitors and visitors during the fourth China International Import Expo, which will begin on Friday.

The flight attendants were selected from the airline's elite Lingyan Team. They will be responsible for VIP guest reception, contract signing ceremonies and services at the conference center.

The team has finished their training and preparation ahead of the CIIE.

"It has become a routine mission for the flight attendants of the Lingyan Team every year," said Lu Huijie, a cabin manager of China Eastern, who has been serving at all CIIEs .

The flight attendants will showcase the the local carrier, the spirit of China's civil aviation sector and the charm of "'Shanghai Service' with their considerate services as well as wisdom, the China Eastern said.

Ti Gong

Flight attendants with China Eastern at the 4th CIIE

Ti Gong
