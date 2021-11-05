﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai's first CIIE deal inked at 9am – worth US$700 million

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:02 UTC+8, 2021-11-05       0
Qingpu commodities firm and Hong Kong supply chain company seal procurement order for smart household products.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:02 UTC+8, 2021-11-05       0
Shanghai's first CIIE deal inked at 9am – worth US$700 million
Ti Gong

Shanghai's first CIIE deal inked

Shanghai's first deal at the 4th China International Import Expo was sealed around 9am on Friday and involved a procurement order worth US$700 million.

The first order of the Shanghai trading group at the expo was signed between Yundu (Shanghai) Science and Technology Co Ltd based in Qingpu District and exhibitor Hong Kong Xingyun Logistics Trading Limited. It involves smart household products.

The two sides will collaborate to integrate their brand and resource advantages and explore a bigger market under the agreement.

The Qingpu company located in West Hongqiao Business District is a global commodity service provider and the Hong Kong company, a third-time participant at the expo, provides digital supply chain service solutions for commodities across the globe.

"The two sides will partner in the promotion of digital and high-tech products to satisfy the demand of consumers via the big CIIE platform," said Yu Ling, deputy director of Shanghai Commission of Commerce's foreign trade development department.

"It comes as no surprise that the first order sealed involved the consumer goods sector which has had big trade volumes at past CIIEs," Yu said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Hongqiao
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     