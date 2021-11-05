CIIE entry barred to people from virus-risk areas

"Don't visit the expo" warning to those who have visited or lived in high- or medium-risk areas in past 21 days.

People who have lived in or traveled to three kinds of virus-risk areas in China in the past 21 days will be refused entry into the China International Import Expo venue, even with passes, authorities in Shanghai said on Friday.

The categories listed are high- and medium-risk areas for COVID-19 as well as areas with local cases reported in the past 21 days.

Authorities reminded people who have been to these areas in the past 21 days not to visit the expo as they will be stopped from entering the National Exhibition and Convention Center, where the expo is taking place.

This is in line with pandemic prevention and control measures for both the event and the city.