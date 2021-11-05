﻿
News / Metro

Research unveils cancer issues among China's wealthy

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:22 UTC+8, 2021-11-05       0
Thyroid cancer most prevalent in the rich where cancer is found in one in every 1,000 persons, summit paper shows.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:22 UTC+8, 2021-11-05       0

About one-third of new cancer cases in China are detected during health checks and screenings, but the majority are still found after people visit hospital, new research shows.

Health checkups and screenings have become the main detection method of cancer for people who don't have symptoms and allow for early-stage identification, the research found.

These patients have much higher survival chances through proper and timely treatment, industry insiders told the annual Finance Summit of Asia.

The research findings were included in a green paper on the health condition of high net-worth individuals in China released at the summit.

The research, which covered about 300,000 individuals undergoing health checkups between October 2020 and September 2021, showed the incidence of cancer was about one in every 1,000.

Thyroid cancer was the most prevalent among wealthy people, followed by lung cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer and liver cancer, the research found.

"Among 324 people, including 215 females, with cancer, 252 were over 40 years old. Clinically, 40 is the key age to undergo various cancer screening for effective and early detection," said Zhang Ligang, president of iKang Healthcare Group, which commissioned the green paper.

Besides cancer, cervical vertebra problems, overweight, thyroid nodules and osteoporosis are the leading health concerns of rich people.

"For males, high blood fat and high uric acid were the most prevalent health problems and need more awareness," Zhang said.

There were 4.57 million cancer cases reported in China last year.

Research unveils cancer issues among China's wealthy

Zhang Ligang, president of iKang Healthcare Group, releases a green paper on the health condition of high net-worth individuals in China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     