﻿
News / Metro

German exhibitor snares first licences to set up business in Qingpu

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:50 UTC+8, 2021-11-05       0
Company will establish a convention and exhibition service operation linked to an international fabric fair held in Shanghai.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:50 UTC+8, 2021-11-05       0
German exhibitor snares first licences to set up business in Qingpu
Ti Gong

The first business license and food operation license issued at the 4th China International Import Expo

The first business license and food operation license issued to an exhibitor at the 4th China International Import Expo went to a German fabric fair company on Friday morning, the review and approval process taking less than two hours.

The company, Performance Days, will establish Tengshi Exhibition, a convention and exhibition service company, at West Hongqiao Business District in Qingpu District after obtaining the licenses.

The new company will serve Functional Textiles Shanghai by Performance Days, an international fabric fair held in Shanghai.

General manager Tian En'gang was excited when he received the two licenses after submitting the application online to Qingpu District Administration for Market Regulation.

"The licenses were just printed as I can smell the printing ink fragrance," he said with a smile.

"I made an online application, with relevant materials submitted early Friday morning. After slightly over an hour, I received them at the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai," said Tian.

"It was an astonishing speed and the business environment in Qingpu District is supreme," he added with a thumbs-up.

Behind the amazing speed is the hard work and reform of market regulators.

Reforms by Qingpu's market authorities exempt food businesses, excluding high-risk food companies, from on-the-spot inspections, replacing them with a commitment system.

If enterprises commit to certain standards and submit relevant materials, authorities will issue licenses to them first and make inspections later.

The traditional procedure could take up to a month before a business license or a food operation license was issued, involving at least two visits and on-site inspections.

Zhang Mei, an official with Qingpu District Administration for Market Regulation, started work at the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai at 7am on Friday.

"We learnt early that the exhibitor wanted to set up a new company, and provided corresponding services to it," said Zhang.

A 365-day company registration area has been set up to provide one-stop services for applicants at the Greenland Global Community Trading Hub close to the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

"We want to provide more convenient assessments for exhibitors who want to have a new identity as investors," said Zhang.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Greenland
Hongqiao
China International Import Expo
NECC
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     