Rural revitalization on the agenda for Qingpu subdistrict

Tourist leisure zone with a rural agricultural flavor is being created in Xiayang Subdistrict which is aiming for boutique theme activities.

Ti Gong

The Xiayang Subdistrict in Qingpu District is creating a rural tourist leisure area with a number of projects designed to develop its agricultural industry and fuel rural revitalization.

The area will include a rose garden, a loquat garden, orchids, a health and wellness complex for seniors and a wedding-themed complex, Xiayang authorities said on Thursday.

The rose garden will open to the public by the end of this year, and the Tailai Fruit and Vegetable Standardization Production Base will be built, the subdistrict authorities said.

Projects including the Xiatang Chunju wellness industry complex, wedding and horticulture theme park and Kaibo Farm are proceeding smoothly.

Ti Gong

The aim is to develop boutique modern agriculture in the subdistrict, and boost the development of agriculture, tourism and culture, as well as leisure agriculture and rural tourism, said subdistrict authorities.



Projects such as a culture art center, a rural tourism sightseeing center and an agricultural product display and sales center are also on the agenda.

Ecological restoration projects are being conducted in the subdistrict to improve the environment, while 14 bridges have been renovated and 11,166 countryside roads upgraded.

The subdistrict has 56 rivers and lakes and 26.19 percent is covered by forest.