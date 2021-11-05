﻿
News / Metro

Nation's first transgender clinic opens in Shanghai

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:01 UTC+8, 2021-11-05       0
The transgender clinic provides a comfortable atmosphere and services through medical and psychosocial support for transgender children and their families.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:01 UTC+8, 2021-11-05       0

Children's Hospital of Fudan University announced it has opened the nation's first multidisciplinary transgender clinic, providing a comfortable atmosphere and various services through medical and psychosocial support for transgender children and their families.

Transgender is a term for people who experience their gender differently from the one at birth. Such people can experience consistent and persistent discomfort with their gender identity, causing distress, depression and other negative emotions.

The transgender clinic, which consists of professionals from psychology, endocrinology and metabolism, urology and social worker departments, targets children with such issues. Professionals will conduct evaluations, diagnoses, psychological treatments and medication to reduce their negative emotions and help improve their academic performances and family relationships.

Hospital officials said the clinic will serve as a bridge to connect transgender children with their families, doctors and society.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     