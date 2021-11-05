Nation's first transgender clinic opens in Shanghai

The transgender clinic provides a comfortable atmosphere and services through medical and psychosocial support for transgender children and their families.

Children's Hospital of Fudan University announced it has opened the nation's first multidisciplinary transgender clinic, providing a comfortable atmosphere and various services through medical and psychosocial support for transgender children and their families.

Transgender is a term for people who experience their gender differently from the one at birth. Such people can experience consistent and persistent discomfort with their gender identity, causing distress, depression and other negative emotions.

The transgender clinic, which consists of professionals from psychology, endocrinology and metabolism, urology and social worker departments, targets children with such issues. Professionals will conduct evaluations, diagnoses, psychological treatments and medication to reduce their negative emotions and help improve their academic performances and family relationships.

Hospital officials said the clinic will serve as a bridge to connect transgender children with their families, doctors and society.