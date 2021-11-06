3 imported coronavirus cases reported in Shanghai

They are Chinese returning from the UAE, Mali and Nigeria.

Three imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 1.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Mali who arrived at the local airport on November 2.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Nigeria who arrived at the local airport on November 2.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 115 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 2,373 imported cases, 2,309 have been discharged upon recovery and 64 are still hospitalized.



One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.