﻿
News / Metro

Procurement intent for seven artworks reached

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:36 UTC+8, 2021-11-06       0
Fruitful results were yielded at the artwork and antiquities section on the opening day of the 4th China International Import Expo.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:36 UTC+8, 2021-11-06       0
Procurement intent for seven artworks reached

A painting intrigues a visitor.

Procurement intent for seven artworks reached
Ti Gong

The Sotheby's display area

Fruitful results were yielded at the artwork and antiquities section on the opening day of the 4th China International Import Expo.

Procurement intent involving seven artworks was reached on Friday with their combined value amounting to more than 140 million yuan (US$21.9 million), according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

They are from six exhibitors including Sotheby's, Christie's and HENI, a UK-based international arts institution.

This year's expo has introduced tax exemption policies, allowing each institution participating in the event to trade five art and cultural relic pieces with zero tariffs within the expo period. This will encourage international arts trading and cultural exchanges, especially the return of China's cultural relics.

At last year's expo, the trade volume of five artworks totaled 297,600 yuan.

To further promote the artwork trading volume and the return of cultural relics, this year's CIIE has established a cultural section in the services trade exhibition area for the first time.

The display area amounts to more than 1,200 square meters with 178 exhibits on display.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     