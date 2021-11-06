﻿
Hongqiao shopping routes released for CIIE products

A shopping route for the China International Import Expo was released in Shanghai's Hongqiao area over the weekend to expand the spillover effects of the expo.
Ti Gong

A CIIE exhibitor exchanges information with buyers at an event in Changning.

A shopping route for the China International Import Expo was released in Shanghai's Hongqiao area over the weekend to expand the spillover effects of the expo and turn more exhibits into commodities.

The "6+365 days" trade platforms, jointly released by the Changning District government and Orient International, include Japanese department store Takashimaya, Shanghaimart, Gracina life store and Hellas House on Yuyuan Road as well as Bonnie & Clyde.

They will mainly offer display and trade services for imported commodities at the CIIE.

As one of the key platforms, the Hongqiao Pinhui, or Hongqiao Import Commodity Exhibition and Trading Center, has gathered more than 10,000 products and 1,200 brands from 109 companies in over 70 countries and regions. Many of them are exhibits at the CIIEs.

Changning aims to become the top choice for CIIE products to make their global or China debut, Yang Yuanfei, deputy director of the district, told a "matchmaking event" for CIIE exhibitors and buyers on Friday.

Ti Gong

Customers check popular CIIE products at the Shanghaimart in Changning.

Changning is the only downtown district in the city included in a general plan approved by China's State Council.

The Hongqiao international open hub, covering 151 square kilometers, will become an international central business district, new trading center platform and comprehensive transport hub, according to the blueprint.

Exhibitors and service providers from Changning have won wide public attention at the 4th CIIE that will run through November 10, according to the district.

The Shanghai Hi-Dolphin Robot Technology Co, for instance, unveiled the world's first café operated by robots at the CIIE. Xixiang launched an AI canteen at the National Convention and Exhibition Center. A similar unmanned canteen has been in operation at the Hongqiao community.

Its intelligent cooking system and robotic arms can cook all kinds of Chinese dishes. The arms can steam, boil or fry raw ingredients delivered from a central kitchen according to customers' wishes.

Ti Gong

Popular CIIE products are on display at the Shanghaimart in Changning.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
