New generation of biological kits showcased

Roche Diagnostics and Beijing Strong Biotechnologies have jointly introduced a new generation of biological testing kits, the two companies announced on Saturday at the 4th China International Import Expo.

The kits will improve the ability and efficiency of in-vitro diagnosis and push domestic innovation as well.

The two companies said they had begun cooperation five years ago, and that this new generation kit is a further step to introduce more rapid, efficient, precise, high-quality and domestically-made diagnostic products.

The new kit will add eight popular testing projects such as total bile acid (a liver function index) and adenosine deaminase (an immunity index) to meet clinical demands in the nation.

Roche Diagnostic is a leader in the in-vitro testing field in the world. Its officials said the cooperation reflects its determination and confidence in the Chinese market. More innovative products will be developed to better serve Chinese patients.