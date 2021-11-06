﻿
News / Metro

New generation of biological kits showcased

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:54 UTC+8, 2021-11-06       0
Roche Diagnostics and Beijing Strong Biotechnologies have jointly introduced a new generation of biological testing kits, the two companies announced at the CIIE.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:54 UTC+8, 2021-11-06       0

Roche Diagnostics and Beijing Strong Biotechnologies have jointly introduced a new generation of biological testing kits, the two companies announced on Saturday at the 4th China International Import Expo.

The kits will improve the ability and efficiency of in-vitro diagnosis and push domestic innovation as well.

The two companies said they had begun cooperation five years ago, and that this new generation kit is a further step to introduce more rapid, efficient, precise, high-quality and domestically-made diagnostic products.

The new kit will add eight popular testing projects such as total bile acid (a liver function index) and adenosine deaminase (an immunity index) to meet clinical demands in the nation.

Roche Diagnostic is a leader in the in-vitro testing field in the world. Its officials said the cooperation reflects its determination and confidence in the Chinese market. More innovative products will be developed to better serve Chinese patients.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     