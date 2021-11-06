﻿
Opening up is pillar of Hongqiao's planning

The China International Import Expo boosts the potential of Hongqiao to become an international open hub.
Opening up is pillar of Hongqiao's planning
Ti Gong

The forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center on Saturday.

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) boosts the potential of Hongqiao to become an international open hub which is already taking shape, according to speakers at an international forum focusing on the area on Saturday.

The forum is one of the events of the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, a major component of the CIIE.

Yang Weimin, vice director of the Committee on Economy of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said opening up is the pillar of the area's planning to become an international CBD, a new platform for global trade and a regional and international transportation hub.

"Opening up is indispensable for integrated and high-quality development," he said.

Wang Zhan, director of the Shanghai Branch of China Center for International Economic Exchanges, said the Hongqiao international open hub and the CIIE are supporting and propelling each other forward. The spillover effect of the CIIE will benefit a greater hinterland of Hongqiao.

"Exporters from around the world who have opened the door to the Chinese market through CIIE might eventually invest in the manufacturing sector here in China, and this will help with the building of a new platform for international trade in Hongqiao," he said.

Vincent Lo, chairman of Hong Kong-based real estate development firm Shui On Group, agreed that Hongqiao has an advantage thanks to its position as a focal point of the Yangtze River Delta region to draw international businesses.

"The Hongqiao hub will become a first choice for overseas companies, and many will set up their headquarters here," he said. "To reach this goal, the area needs to further detail its planning and enhance the quality of its service."

Kai Hattendorf, managing director and CEO at the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), said the exhibition industry serves as a global business link with great potential in pushing further development of Shanghai.

"I have seen with my own eyes in the past few years that the service industry here is strengthening, and reliable market entrance policies, high-quality infrastructure and a clear map of opening up for business activities are exactly what we need," he said.

More than 130 guests attended the forum.

The Chinese government gave consent to a general plan of the construction of Honqqiao as an international open hub within an area of 7,000 square meters earlier this year.

The National Exhibition and Convention Center, the site of the CIIE which is being held for the fourth time in a row, is located in this area.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
﻿
