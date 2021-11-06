﻿
News / Metro

A 'berry' good treatment for teen depression

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:30 UTC+8, 2021-11-06       0
Goji berries are one of the hottest super foods in China, especially among the middle-aged who often carry thermoses of herbal tea mixed with goji berries.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:30 UTC+8, 2021-11-06       0
A 'berry' good treatment for teen depression
Ti Gong

The benefits of goji berries

Goji berries are one of the hottest super foods in China, especially among the middle-aged who often carry thermoses of herbal tea mixed with goji berries.

A recent study has found it can also assist with teen depression.

China's love of the small oval-shaped berry has existed for thousands of years.

It is viewed as both a delicious food and nutritious herb used in traditional Chinese medicine to protect eyes, boost kidney function and prevent liver damages.

Kwok-fai So, director of GHM Institute of CNS Regeneration at Jinan University, has found something new. His study has confirmed the efficacy of goji berries on adolescents with sub-threshold depression.

Goji berries contains several active compounds, and polysaccharide plays a significant part in controlling sub-threshold depression of adolescents, experiments showed.

"There is evidence showing an increasing burden of mental health comparing 1990 and 2016," he said. "I am concerned about mental disorders in children and adolescents. Figures show about 30 percent of children suffer mental disorders, including depression, bipolar disorder and others.

"When they have problems, they don't want to take conventional drugs, because there are too many side effects. That's why I want to develop another product which is a food."

His study was presented at the "WLA Panel Session: Brain Science and Degenerative Diseases Ⅱ" held this week in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     