Top theater director gives lessons as part of 'double reduction'

Leading theater director Chen Xinyi gave a lesson to students of a local middle school over the weekend to help enhance aesthetics amid the nation's education reforms.

Ti Gong

It was one of the "Masters' Lessons" initiated by the publicity department of the Xuhui District government to implement the "double reduction" policy.

The first batch of eight lessons will be given at downtown elementary and middle schools through the end of the year. Other renowned artists will include pipa (Chinese lute) master Tang Liangxing, Wang Jiajun, Shanghai Dance Theater's principle dancer, celebrated dancing artist Huang Doudou and Di Feifei, renowned movie dubber.

Each master is invited to give lessons to the schools with relevant specialty classes.

Chen who has directed multiple award-winning stage dramas and operas, such as one about Shang Yang, an ancient Chinese philosopher, politician and prominent legal scholar, and another about Tang Dynasty (618-907) poet Bai Juyi, gave her first lesson at the Shanghai No.2 Junior Middle School, which has a prominent drama class.

Ti Gong

"Theater is a special way for people to feel and taste life as well as learn about the world," Chen told the students. "You should explore the outlook on life and world through art and form your own aesthetics."

Chen said theater art is expected to help the all-round development of local juveniles.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Education issued a series of "double reduction" policies in order to ease excessive homework and off-campus tutoring for primary and middle school students. They are encouraged to become more involved in sports and extracurricular activities.

Chen watched two sections of plays staged by students and gave suggestions. She said the performances had been beyond her expectations, especially during the play "The Merchant of Venice."

"The first and most important tip for a qualified performer is to truly look, listen and feel on stage, rather than to act," Chen said.

"You should always sincerely live in your spiritual world," Chen, 83, suggested to the young audiences before wrapping up the lesson.

The series of lessons aims to enhance the aesthetic and humanistic quality of local youngsters, especially amid the nation's "double reduction" policy, according to the organizer.

The special lessons will be aired to more than 80,000 downtown students.