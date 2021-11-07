Three imported coronavirus cases reported in Shanghai

They are Chinese returning from the UK and the US. Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

Three imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 1.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on November 4.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on November 4.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 80 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,376 imported cases, 2,310 have been discharged upon recovery and 66 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.