﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai's new ICV opening excites innovators

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  16:04 UTC+8, 2021-11-07       0
Intelligent connected vehicles innovators will be able to test their technology and products in more Shanghai streets.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  16:04 UTC+8, 2021-11-07       0
Shanghai's new ICV opening excites innovators
Ti Gong

The first Intelligent Traffic Forum (Shanghai) and the Founding Congress of Shanghai Technical Committee for Standardization of Intelligent Transportation was held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center on Sunday during the fourth China International Import Expo.

Innovators of intelligent connected vehicles (ICVs) will be able to test their technology in more Shanghai streets starting now, the city's transport commission announced on Sunday at a forum during the fourth China International Import Expo.

With the entire Jiading New City and the Lingang New Area open for testing, Shanghai now has a total of 615 streets about 1,290 kilometers in length for the purpose, leading all Chinese cities.

Half of the kilometers are located in Jiading District, with another 540 kilometers in Lingang, including 34 kilometers of Donghai Bridge. The rest are located in Fengxian District and other parts of the Pudong New Area.

In Lingang new area, the opening of the part of Lianggang Avenue from Xinsiping Highway to the intersection at Laogang Seedling Base, 28.4 kilometers in length, marks the beginning of ICV tests on the city's urban expressways.

With the opening of the new streets to ICV tests, innovators will find more than 7,000 new testing areas, the commission said.

The commission also launched a new policy guide in ICV development which prioritizes the ICV application in seven fields, including smart taxi, smart public transportation, smart logistics, unmanned sales points, driverless delivery, sightseeing services and unmanned street cleaning.

Businesses are encouraged to look for solutions for the above goals and work towards the commercialization of ICVs in those fields.

Wang Dajun, vice director of the technology information department of the Shanghai Transport Commission, said the seven fields were chosen because they are most related to the daily lives of residents and have the largest potential for commercialization.

Lu Feng, director of the transport commission in Jiading District, said the district aims for further systematization of the standards in intelligent traffic development this year. Beyond that the development of driverless programs under 5G, the intelligent network and the smart road infrastructure.

"Companies based in our district will actively take part in the research and development of smart taxi, public transportation and freight logistics to provide more intelligent travelling choices for residents," she said.

Lu revealed that the district will strive to open in entirety to ICV testing next year.

Jiang Jian, vice president, communication, at Bosch (China) Investment Co, said the company, as a global leader in intelligent driving solutions welcomes the new opening of ICV testing in Shanghai.

"In terms of the traffic infrastructure and support from the government in the development of ICV and CVIS (cooperative vehicle infrastructure system), China is a leading country in the world, but the new transport frontiers also require a lot of trials and room for new technology," he said.

"The new opening effort from Shanghai enables us to further hone our technology in this regard."

Fan Xiaoxu, vice general manager of the Shanghai branch of TuSimple, an international self-driving freight trucking solution provider, said the new opening is a boost to the company's business in China.

The company was the first in China to acquire a license to road test self-driving trucks back in 2019. Its test trucks have run more than 1 million kilometers over Donghai Bridge in Yangshan Port.

"Next up we will further explore the piloting of our trucks with no presence of drivers, under the new policy rule from the government at the end of last month, and will gradually start to transport goods with the trucks," she said.

"Shanghai government is supportive of our business section with open-mindedness and a thoughtful policy framework."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Fengxian
China International Import Expo
Pudong
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     