﻿
News / Metro

GSK biological agent offer hope for lupus nephritis sufferers

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:48 UTC+8, 2021-11-07       0
The world's first biological agent treating lupus nephritis has been introduced at the 4th China International Import Expo.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:48 UTC+8, 2021-11-07       0

The world's first biological agent treating lupus nephritis has been introduced at the 4th China International Import Expo.

Lupus nephritis is a kidney complication of systemic lupus erythematosus, an autoimmune disease in which the immune system of the body mistakenly attacks healthy tissue and can affect the skin, joints, kidneys, brain and other organs.

There are about 1 million people with SLE in China, which has the highest incidence in the world.

The GSK-developed injection is the world's first agent approved for treating adult and children with SLE and lupus nephritis.

Lupus nephritis is the most prevalent complication of SLE and can cause kidney failure, requiring dialysis or kidney transplant.

About 40 to 60 percent of SLE patients suffer lupus nephritis in the early onset of SLE and about 20 percent of patients suffer irreversible organ damage, which is the major reason for patients' death.

Dr Mei Changlin from Shanghai Changzheng Hospital said the current medication and treatment effects for lupus nephritis are both limited in China.

"We hope the biological agent will benefit more patients and help improve clinical effects," Mei said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     