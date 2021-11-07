GSK biological agent offer hope for lupus nephritis sufferers

The world's first biological agent treating lupus nephritis has been introduced at the 4th China International Import Expo.

Lupus nephritis is a kidney complication of systemic lupus erythematosus, an autoimmune disease in which the immune system of the body mistakenly attacks healthy tissue and can affect the skin, joints, kidneys, brain and other organs.

There are about 1 million people with SLE in China, which has the highest incidence in the world.

The GSK-developed injection is the world's first agent approved for treating adult and children with SLE and lupus nephritis.

Lupus nephritis is the most prevalent complication of SLE and can cause kidney failure, requiring dialysis or kidney transplant.

About 40 to 60 percent of SLE patients suffer lupus nephritis in the early onset of SLE and about 20 percent of patients suffer irreversible organ damage, which is the major reason for patients' death.

Dr Mei Changlin from Shanghai Changzheng Hospital said the current medication and treatment effects for lupus nephritis are both limited in China.

"We hope the biological agent will benefit more patients and help improve clinical effects," Mei said.