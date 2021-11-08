﻿
News / Metro

Health provider finds opportunity for cooperation at CIIE

﻿ Cai Wenjun
  16:51 UTC+8, 2021-11-08       0
The Beijing-based iKang Healthcare Group said the CIIE offers a great chance to reach agreements with world-leading medical companies to enhance the efficiency of health checks.
The Beijing-based iKang Healthcare Group said the China International Import Expo offers a great opportunity to reach agreements with world-leading medical companies to enhance the effects and efficiency of health checks.

During CIIE, iKang signed an agreement with Mammotome to introduce high-tech early-stage breast cancer screening technology.

Mammotome is the developer of the world's most advanced minimally invasive biopsy system for breast lumps. "Introducing such high-tech diagnostic technology can ensure earlier, more effective and more accurate detection of breast cancer for women's health and safety, as breast cancer is the top female cancer in China," said Zhang Ligang, president of iKang.

Zhang said iKang also reached an agreement with BD Medical at CIIE to introduce flow cytometer testing for immunity evaluation and give early warnings about disease and sub-health.

"CIIE offers us a great chance to have close contact with world-leading companies and their high-tech products which can improve our capabilities regarding health checks and enhance the quality of health services," Zhang said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
Top ﻿
     