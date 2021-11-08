﻿
Shanghai's new online platform shows the city's best side to the world

  18:46 UTC+8, 2021-11-08       0
Shanghai established a new online platform on Monday for sharing resources showing the city's identity and special features.
Shanghai established a new online platform on Monday for sharing resources showing the city's identity and special features.

The "IP SHANGHAI" platform (www.ipshanghai.cn), initiated by the city's Information Office, seeks out and collects high-quality, Shanghai-related content from around the world, including pictures, videos, sounds, text, publications, designs and event information.

It also looks for case studies or stories of economic activity, dynamic new technology, creative or innovative approaches to teaching the city's history, as well as anything related to the development of new urban landscapes, cultural life, and communities, or to people who love Shanghai.

The aim is to build up a comprehensive repository of globally influential and distinct Shanghai content capable of promoting the city's image, the authorities said. "Working within the legal framework, we want to gather creative minds and works, stimulate sharing, and bring Shanghai to the world."

Once authorized by the rights-holders, certain content and materials available on the platform can be used for non-commercial purposes.

Available content that is suitable and appropriate, whether produced by individuals or institutions inside or outside China, will be legally protected.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
