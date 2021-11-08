City hospital to set up medical sites in Antarctic for China's polar research

Shanghai East Hospital will set up medical sites on China's research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2, as well as Zhongshan Station and Great Wall Station in the Antarctic.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Shanghai East Hospital is extending medical services to China's polar research.

The Pudong New Area hospital announced on Monday that it would set up medical sites on China's research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2, as well as Zhongshan Station and Great Wall Station in the Antarctic.



It is the first time in China that one single hospital is tasked with providing medical services to researchers and other staff to polar regions.

Liu Shunlin, director of the Polar Research Institute of China, described it as an effort to better realize specialized management and accelerate progress on polar medicine in China.

Liu Zhongmin, president of Shanghai East Hospital, said the hospital has mapped out a complete plan to operate the four medical sites, including medicine supply and an upgraded version of Antarctic-Shanghai remote consultation system.

The hospital will also take responsibility of training doctors for the polar regions, regulating practice of polar medicine and other aspects, according to the president, also leader of China's polar research medical security team.

So far, the hospital has sent 15 medical workers to assist in China's polar research, and it owns the country's largest number of "polar doctors."



It has sent four doctors on China's latest Antarctic scientific expedition.

Doctors Shen Lei and Wang Jiayi embarked on Xuelong on November 5 with other research team members. Dr Guo Xinlai will take Xuelong 2 on November 23. And Dr Cao Dongliang, who just finished the last Antarctic scientific expedition, is waiting for Xuelong to take him to China's being-built fifth research station in the Antarctic.