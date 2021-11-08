﻿
News / Metro

City hospital to set up medical sites in Antarctic for China's polar research

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:12 UTC+8, 2021-11-08       0
Shanghai East Hospital will set up medical sites on China's research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2, as well as Zhongshan Station and Great Wall Station in the Antarctic.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:12 UTC+8, 2021-11-08       0
City hospital to set up medical sites in Antarctic for China's polar research
Ti Gong

Shanghai East Hospital doctors, Shen Lei and Wang Jiayi, board the Xuelong, China's research icebreaker, on November 5.

City hospital to set up medical sites in Antarctic for China's polar research
Ti Gong

Dr Cao Dongliang, also of Shanghai East Hospital, in the Antarctic.

Shanghai East Hospital is extending medical services to China's polar research.

The Pudong New Area hospital announced on Monday that it would set up medical sites on China's research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2, as well as Zhongshan Station and Great Wall Station in the Antarctic.

It is the first time in China that one single hospital is tasked with providing medical services to researchers and other staff to polar regions.

Liu Shunlin, director of the Polar Research Institute of China, described it as an effort to better realize specialized management and accelerate progress on polar medicine in China.

Liu Zhongmin, president of Shanghai East Hospital, said the hospital has mapped out a complete plan to operate the four medical sites, including medicine supply and an upgraded version of Antarctic-Shanghai remote consultation system.

The hospital will also take responsibility of training doctors for the polar regions, regulating practice of polar medicine and other aspects, according to the president, also leader of China's polar research medical security team.

So far, the hospital has sent 15 medical workers to assist in China's polar research, and it owns the country's largest number of "polar doctors."

It has sent four doctors on China's latest Antarctic scientific expedition.

Doctors Shen Lei and Wang Jiayi embarked on Xuelong on November 5 with other research team members. Dr Guo Xinlai will take Xuelong 2 on November 23. And Dr Cao Dongliang, who just finished the last Antarctic scientific expedition, is waiting for Xuelong to take him to China's being-built fifth research station in the Antarctic.

City hospital to set up medical sites in Antarctic for China's polar research
Ti Gong

Shanghai East Hospital receives plates on Monday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     