Shanghai strives to be beauty, health highland with Fengxian valley

Shanghai is building a "world-class beauty and health industry highland" in Fengxian New City, one of its five "new cities," Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng said on Monday.

Ti Gong

Shanghai is building a "world-class beauty and health industry highland" in Fengxian New City, one of its five "new cities," Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng said on Monday.

The Oriental Beauty Valley in suburban Fengxian District is now China's largest cosmetics and health industrial hub with more than 3,000 brands from home and abroad.

More than 700 cosmetics companies, accounting for a fourth of the city's total, are based in the valley, which aims to be on par with France's Cosmetic Valley in Eure-et-Loir and Loiret, and Japan's Saito Life Science Park in Osaka.

Some 3,000 cosmetics firms, including leading brands such as Jala, Pechoin, Chicmax and Marie Dalgar, have opened manufacturing centers or marketing headquarters in the valley since it was launched five years ago, according to the Fengxian government.

The 2021 Oriental Beauty Valley International Cosmetics Conference kicked off on Monday, where industrial leaders and experts have been invited to discuss the development of beauty and health sectors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The conference is expected to become a key platform for the global cosmetics industry to share views on innovation, development and trends, as well as attract more companies to develop in Shanghai," Gong told the conference.

"More technological research, new product manufacturing and debut shows of brands are welcome to Shanghai and the Oriental Beauty Valley," he added.



Company representatives from nine countries and regions, as well as government officials, shared knowledge, both online and offline, on the latest policies, technologies and industry trends at the conference.

Overseas industrial leaders and officials, such as Masahiko Uotani, global president of Shiseido in Japan, made video speeches.

Zhuang Mudi, Party secretary of Fengxian, said the valley aims to become the origin of innovation, first choice of new companies and shopping destination for cosmetics as well as the beauty and health industries.

Fengxian New City is among the five "new cities" in suburban Jiading, Qingpu and Songjiang districts as well as Nanhui in the Pudong New Area.

