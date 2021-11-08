Regional GDP of 9 key cities in Yangtze River Delta initiative surges 10.9 percent

The growth was higher than the national average and the Yangtze River Delta's average.

The regional GDP of nine cities of the G60 High-Tech Corridor initiative hit 5.46 trillion yuan (US$850.35 billion) in the first three quarters of this year, up 10.9 percent from the same period last year, a conference at the 4th China International Import Expo heard on Monday.

The public budget revenue of the nine was 680.504 billion yuan between January and September, growing 15.61 percent from the same period last year. The growth was higher than the national average and the Yangtze River Delta's average.

The 2021 Key Factors Bridging Conference on High-Quality Development of the G60 Science and Technology Innovation Valley of the Yangtze River Delta was held during the expo to help boost the quality of the corridor's development.

About 1.51 million new businesses were registered in the nine cities between January and September. Their regional GDP now accounts for a fifteenth, or almost 7 percent, of the nation's total.

They have gathered nearly 29,000 high-tech companies, or 10 percent of the country's total.

The nine cities are Shanghai, Jiaxing, Hangzhou, Jinhua, Suzhou, Huzhou, Xuancheng, Wuhu and Hefei.

As an important part of the integrated high-quality development of the Yangtze River Delta and the national 14th Five-Year (2021-25) Plan, the G60 High-Tech Corridor focuses on advanced manufacturing industry clusters such as integrated circuits, artificial intelligence, civil aviation, and biomedicine.

The Yangtze River Delta Region G60 High-Tech Corridor fund for the transformation of scientific and technological achievements was also released during the expo.

Half the fund will be injected into projects from seven emerging industries of these cities such as integrated circuits, biomedicine and artificial intelligence.