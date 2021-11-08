﻿
News / Metro

Regional GDP of 9 key cities in Yangtze River Delta initiative surges 10.9 percent

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:48 UTC+8, 2021-11-08       0
The growth was higher than the national average and the Yangtze River Delta's average.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:48 UTC+8, 2021-11-08       0

The regional GDP of nine cities of the G60 High-Tech Corridor initiative hit 5.46 trillion yuan (US$850.35 billion) in the first three quarters of this year, up 10.9 percent from the same period last year, a conference at the 4th China International Import Expo heard on Monday.

The public budget revenue of the nine was 680.504 billion yuan between January and September, growing 15.61 percent from the same period last year. The growth was higher than the national average and the Yangtze River Delta's average.

The 2021 Key Factors Bridging Conference on High-Quality Development of the G60 Science and Technology Innovation Valley of the Yangtze River Delta was held during the expo to help boost the quality of the corridor's development.

About 1.51 million new businesses were registered in the nine cities between January and September. Their regional GDP now accounts for a fifteenth, or almost 7 percent, of the nation's total.

They have gathered nearly 29,000 high-tech companies, or 10 percent of the country's total.

The nine cities are Shanghai, Jiaxing, Hangzhou, Jinhua, Suzhou, Huzhou, Xuancheng, Wuhu and Hefei.

As an important part of the integrated high-quality development of the Yangtze River Delta and the national 14th Five-Year (2021-25) Plan, the G60 High-Tech Corridor focuses on advanced manufacturing industry clusters such as integrated circuits, artificial intelligence, civil aviation, and biomedicine.

The Yangtze River Delta Region G60 High-Tech Corridor fund for the transformation of scientific and technological achievements was also released during the expo.

Half the fund will be injected into projects from seven emerging industries of these cities such as integrated circuits, biomedicine and artificial intelligence.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Yangtze River
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     