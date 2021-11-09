COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2 new imported cases

They are Chinese returning from Nigeria and Singapore. Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

Two imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Nigeria who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 3.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Singapore who arrived at the local airport on November 5.

Both new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 18 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 2,384 imported cases, 2,316 have been discharged upon recovery and 68 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.