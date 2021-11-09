﻿
News / Metro

New tumor treatment solution introduced at CIIE

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  13:29 UTC+8, 2021-11-09       0
A new tumor diagnosis and treatment solution called tumor-agnostic therapy was introduced at the 4th China International Import Expo.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  13:29 UTC+8, 2021-11-09       0

A new tumor diagnosis and treatment solution called tumor-agnostic therapy was introduced at the 4th China International Import Expo.

Different from traditional therapies which are based on tumor location or tissue identification, tumor-agnostic therapies target molecular characterization, which is a type of precise medicinal approach that works for all types of tumors.

Utilizing this new strategy, different types of tumors with the same molecular characterization receive the same genetic treatment.

"The solution targeting one molecular characterization for different types of tumors is a clinical development of precise medicine," said Dr Sheng Weiqi from the Shanghai Cancer Center's pathology department.

However, tumor management has a higher requirement for pathological diagnostics, high-quality testing, and better standardization, said industry insiders.

"Digital and intelligent development is a must for pathological technology to offer precise support for pan-tumor disease management," said Yao Guoliang from Roche Diagnostics. "CIIE offers a great showcase and communication platform for innovative products and advanced technologies in the world."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     