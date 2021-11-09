New tumor treatment solution introduced at CIIE

A new tumor diagnosis and treatment solution called tumor-agnostic therapy was introduced at the 4th China International Import Expo.

Different from traditional therapies which are based on tumor location or tissue identification, tumor-agnostic therapies target molecular characterization, which is a type of precise medicinal approach that works for all types of tumors.

Utilizing this new strategy, different types of tumors with the same molecular characterization receive the same genetic treatment.

"The solution targeting one molecular characterization for different types of tumors is a clinical development of precise medicine," said Dr Sheng Weiqi from the Shanghai Cancer Center's pathology department.

However, tumor management has a higher requirement for pathological diagnostics, high-quality testing, and better standardization, said industry insiders.

"Digital and intelligent development is a must for pathological technology to offer precise support for pan-tumor disease management," said Yao Guoliang from Roche Diagnostics. "CIIE offers a great showcase and communication platform for innovative products and advanced technologies in the world."