News / Metro

Colorful fallen leaves to remain in some Shanghai streets

  15:17 UTC+8, 2021-11-09       0
Shanghai's Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau announced on Tuesday sanitation workers will allow colorful fallen leaves to remain in some areas rather than clearing them away.
One of the city's most enchanting and romantic autumn scenes has returned again.

A colorful seasonal spectacle will be presented on 41 streets citywide beginning on Wednesday this year, Shanghai's Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau announced. Sanitation workers will allow colorful fallen leaves to remain in some areas of the city rather than clearing them away.

Visitors to Hunan, Guijiang, Xinhua, Sinan, Biyun, Fangdian, Julu, Yuncheng, Liyang and Siping roads will be able to appreciate not only golden canopies above their heads but vibrant foliage beneath their feet.

These streets were carefully selected based on their rich historical elements and architectural features, according to the bureau.

They feature a variety of tree species such as plane, soapberry, ginkgo and sweet gum trees.

The period in which colorful fallen leaves are visible on these streets varies and will last until December 20 at the latest.

The number of fallen leaves will be controlled, and trash will be removed to present the best scenic view.

The fallen leaves shouldn't affect the flow of traffic, the bureau said.

On rainy and hazy days, or in advance of public events, fallen leaves will be removed to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
